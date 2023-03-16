March 16 - BLiTZ. The well-known Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, who went abroad a few months ago, said in her video message to subscribers from Ukraine that sociopaths are leading the country today.

“For 15 years in journalism, I never thought that such people would lead my country: greedy like Poroshenko, stupid like Klitschko, evil children,” the journalist said.

She said that she personally knows all the leadership of Ukraine, and she communicated with many on the air.

The journalist complained that boys in sneakers and camouflage, which Ukrainians like so much, revel in their awesomeness so much that they simply don’t care about Ukrainians.

But the worst thing, according to Panchenko, is that they do not understand the consequences of their actions.

Captured "Azov": in the regiment until 2022, headquarters games were held to attack Donetsk like Poroshenko