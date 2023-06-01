Did Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush marry Arpita to become an actor, it was revealed, see what the actor said

Aayush Sharma

Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma is known for his tremendous acting. She is often seen flaunting her toned body on Instagram. Now the actor has broken his silence on whether he married Arpita to become an actor.

Ayush got married on 18 November 2014 after dating Arpita Khan for a long time. They are parents to two children – daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma. Four years after his marriage to Arpita, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri. She was last seen in Final opposite Salman Khan.

On the claims of marrying Arpita Khan for money, Aayush Sharma told Bombay Times, “Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is a matter of pride for me to have her as a partner. Both of us never paid attention to the trollers.

However, the latter bothered both of us the most. It was that trolls gave a theory that I married Arpita for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and that’s why I married her! Good thing she knew it, I knew it and our families knew it.

The actor also addressed the rumors of Salman Khan spending money and receiving expensive gifts like a Rolls-Royce car for his wedding. He said, “Even when I used to go on holidays, I used to get trolled because people used to say, ‘He is squandering Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan had gifted us a Rolls-Royce at our wedding and I am still wondering why that car is not showing up.

Arpita is the adopted daughter of writer Salim Khan and his second wife, actor Helen. She is the youngest child in the family. His elder sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri is accompanied by his brothers Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.