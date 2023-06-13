Did the Government of India threaten to ban Twitter during the farmer’s movement? Jack Dorsey made allegations

Jack Dorsey Interview: Former CEO of social media platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey has said that during the protests in India against agricultural laws, the government had given instructions to block many critical Twitter accounts. Dorsey claimed that he was pressurized by the Indian government and threatened to shut down Twitter in India.

Government of India denied

These allegations of Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey have been denied by the Government of India. Government’s IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tweeted in this matter. He has said that this is a lie of Jack Dorsey. Perhaps an attempt to erase that very questionable period of Twitter’s history. Under Dorsey and his team, Twitter was repeatedly and consistently violating Indian law.