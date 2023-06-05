Did the wrestlers’ movement end after meeting Amit Shah? Sakshi Malik gave a big statement

Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to their jobs in the Railways amidst the ongoing protest by the wrestlers. All the wrestlers have returned to their jobs after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. After returning to the job, the news started coming out that the wrestlers have withdrawn their agitation, but after these news came to the fore, Sakshi Malik herself has told these news as false. Sakshi has also given a big statement regarding the movement.

Sakshi told what happened with Amit Shah

Sakshi Malik has told the news of the end of the movement as false. At the same time, he has also disclosed what happened in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sakshi Malik said, “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not backed down from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to make it clear that we will continue to protest until we get justice. We will not back down. She (minor girl) has not withdrawn any FIR, it is all fake.

#LISTEN , "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep… pic.twitter.com/H4RUZVZttd

— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023



Bajrang also told the news as a rumor

Bajrang Punia has given his statement on this after the news of the withdrawal of the movement started. He has called it a rumour. Bajrang wrote in a tweet that ‘the news of withdrawal of the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is done.

Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Wrestlers, Bajrang and Sakshi told the news as false Malik meet amit shah