Didn’t get to play in MS Dhoni’s CSK, now gave a befitting reply by playing a blistering innings

ms dhoni Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title for the fifth time in the 2023 edition. an all-rounder in the team Nishant Sindhu There were also those who did not get a chance to play a single match. Nishant was included in the team by CSK in the mini auction for 60 lakh rupees. Nishant sat on the bench for the entire season. Now Sindhu is saving a lot in Duleep Trophy. This Haryana player has been kept in the North Zone team.

Nishant scored 150 runs

In the first two days of the Duleep Trophy match, the experienced North Zone has increased the difficulties of Northeast. Batting first, North Zone scored 540 runs for 8 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Nishant Sindhu was the top scorer and played an excellent inning of 150 runs. Nishant hit 18 fours and three sixes in his innings. By the end of the second day’s play, Northeast has scored 65 runs at the loss of three wickets.

Dhruv Shourie and Harshit Rana also scored centuries

Opener Dhruv Shorey also scored a century from North Zone. He hit 22 fours in his innings of 135 runs. The batsman who scored the third century from the team was Harshit Rana. Rana scored an unbeaten 122 off 86 balls with the help of 12 fours and nine sixes. His strike rate was 141.86. Nishant’s batting once again woke up the experts of cricket. Many said that it was a big mistake for CSK not to give him a chance.

Nishant Sindhu scored 76 runs on the first day

Sindhu scored 76 runs while batting at number six on the first day of the match. On the second day, he completed his century, which is his third century in first class cricket. Sindhu is playing his 13th first class match. Sindhu has not held the ball so far in this match, however, Sindhu has had a great performance in bowling as well. He has so far taken 25 wickets in 12 first class matches. Sindhu was also the vice-captain of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup team. This team won the trophy by defeating England in the final. Sindhu played an unbeaten inning of 50 runs in the final.