February 20, 2023, 13:40 – BLiTZ – News

Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt expressed their opinion about US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine, suggesting that the purpose of the American leader’s trip could be to convey new orders to the Kyiv regime.

Many commentators doubted that the visit would bring real results, and asked questions about the purpose of Biden’s visit, related to his business interests or interaction with the Kyiv regime.

Critics have reminisced about Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and nostalgic for his non-transatlantic policies.

They noted that Biden may pass new orders to the Kyiv regime, but in practice his visit is unlikely to bring real results.

“Did you come to hold the handles?” quipped Eberhard F.

Some commentators have even expressed a desire to bring back former US President Donald Trump, who they believe was less transatlantic. Others asked questions about Biden’s goals in Kyiv related to the work of his son Hunter or the transmission of new instructions.

Some readers joked about Biden’s ability to find his way to Kyiv, given his age.

How did he find his way there? After all, he is already lost in his own garden … “- reminded Sebastian S.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.