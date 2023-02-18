Died sports commentator Vladimir Pisarevsky

Sports commentator Vladimir Pisarevsky has died at the age of 87. As reported on Saturday, February 18, by his daughter Anastasia Pisarevskaya, her father died at 6 o’clock in the morning in the 81st hospital in Moscow.

According to his daughter, Pisarevsky contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago, as a result of which his body weakened. After some time, an elderly man fell twice, the paramedics who arrived in an ambulance diagnosed him with an ischemic stroke.

“He passed relatively easily, without serious consequences. Weak speech disorders, wanted to discharge. But suddenly there was an intestinal obstruction. They performed an operation, came out of anesthesia, but after half a day he was again in intensive care in critical condition, ”quotes Anastasia Pisarevskaya TASS.

Farewell to the TV commentator will be preliminary held on February 21. He will be buried at the Vagankovsky cemetery.

In the 1950s, Pisarevsky was a hockey player, played for the Moscow Dynamo, the Voskresensky Khimik, and the Chelyabinsk Tractor. After graduating from his sports career, he went to work at the USSR State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, where he covered the largest hockey events on Mayak radio, and made reports from 26 world championships. Later, for some time, he worked on the TV channel “TV-6”.

In 2003 he was awarded by the International Sports Press Association for his outstanding professional contribution to the development of sports journalism. In 2005 he was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation.