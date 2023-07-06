Diesel buses will not operate in Patna after this day, action will be taken against the owner of the vehicle

Diesel-powered city bus service will not run in Patna city from the night of 30 September. Action will be taken against the vehicle owner for operating a diesel bus. There will be a ban on the operation of diesel-run city bus service buses in the limits of Patna Municipal Corporation and Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwarisharif Municipal Council areas.

Selection of 38 beneficiaries under city bus incentive

At the same time, 38 beneficiaries were selected under the Bihar Clean Fuel Driven (City Bus Promotion) scheme to promote CNG driven buses to control the increasing air pollution in the city. On Thursday, under the chairmanship of DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, a meeting of the selection committee constituted for the selection of beneficial vehicle owners under the ‘Bihar Clean Fuel (City Bus Promotion) Scheme, 2023’ was held.

27 Application Rejected

In the meeting, DTO Shri Prakash presented 65 applications received before the committee. After reviewing the applications, the members of the committee approved 38 applications according to the criteria set by the Transport Department. 27 applications were rejected for not complying with the criteria. Committee members Patna Sadar, Patna City and Danapur SDO, committee member secretary, district transport officer and other members were present in the meeting.

7.50 lakh will be given as grant on purchase of bus

Under the scheme, the selected beneficiaries will get a grant of 30 percent of the ex-showroom or Rs 7.5 lakh on the purchase of the bus. This grant will be ex showroom price (inclusive of all taxes). There are 121 vacancies in Patna district in the first phase. In light of this, 38 eligible beneficiaries were selected.

Because of this the Bihar Clean Fuel Scheme was implemented

DM said that ‘Bihar Clean Fuel (City Bus Promotion) Scheme, with the aim of providing financial assistance to vehicle owners for replacing diesel driven private city buses with CNG driven buses in public interest and improving air quality in Patna urban area. 2023’ has been implemented. For this, vehicle owners are being motivated to use clean fuel. The advertisement was published by the Selection of Beneficiaries DTO office. The application was submitted by the interested vehicle owners to the DTO office by the prescribed date.

The conditions prescribed for the grant have to be followed

The DM said that the conditions prescribed for grant for purchase of CNG operated buses in place of old diesel operated city buses operated by the selected beneficiary vehicle owner in Patna city will have to be complied with.