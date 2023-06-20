Difficulties will increase for JDU MP’s son, hearing will be held in Patna High Court in 1600 crore ambulance tender case

The High Court will hear on June 24 the petition challenging the government’s order awarding an ambulance contract worth Rs 1600 crore to Pashupatinath Distributors, a company of JDU MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi’s son from Jehanabad. The petition has been filed in the High Court on behalf of BBJ India Limited and other bidders. This petition was listed for hearing in the court of Justice PV Bajanthry.

The government was accused in the petition

In this petition, it has been alleged that the contract of this ambulance has been given illegally by the government to Pashupatinath Distributors, the company of JDU MP’s son and daughter. Accusing the government in the petition, it has been said that the rules were changed in beading to benefit this company. Tender has been given to Pashupati company by reducing the rate in beading. It has been said in these petitions that the rules were ignored to benefit them, while this company is not eligible for this bidding. Four members of the MP’s family are on the board of directors of this company.

dismissed the charges

Here MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi rejected the allegations and insisted that he has nothing to do with the company. However, it is a fact that my family members run that company. The BJP cannot make a case against the family members of a political personality doing business. The MP claimed that family members of several BJP leaders are involved in various businesses. Moreover, the contract was given to the said company for the first time even when the said party was sharing power in the state.

How did you get the contract despite the irregularities found in the audit: Ravi Shankar

Former Union Minister cum Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing a report, said that Pashupati Nath Distributors Pvt Ltd, the company running the ambulance of JDU MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi’s son from Jehanabad, had got a five-year tender. It has been found in the audit that even during the Covid period, expired medicines were found in the ambulance of this company. ACs were not working and oxygen cylinders were empty. In 2019, seven ambulances of Munger-Bhagalpur, in 2020 seven ambulances of Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Nawada were found to have such irregularities in surprise checks. Same was the case with the five ambulances donated to NMCH during the Covid period. Despite this, tender has been given to this company again for five years, those who did not get this tender, went to the court and the matter is pending in the court.

