Digital feeling will come as soon as you enter the 100-year-old Legislative Assembly of UP, know how the house will look

Lucknow. The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh is about to begin. During the monsoon session, both dignitaries and guests entering the 100-year-old Legislative Assembly of UP will get a digital feeling. The Vidhan Sabha will get a new look with a modern front office, corridors with LED display screens and touch screen kiosks. The modern front office and touch screen kiosk will be satiating every curiosity. The Legislative Assembly is being given a new look with heritage mixed modernity. After going paperless using National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA), this is another major initiative taken by the State Legislative Assembly.

There will be touch screen kiosk in front of Lok Bhawan building

It is the endeavor of the state that the visitors get a chance to feel the modernization and digital experience in the upcoming season. That’s why efforts are being made to complete the renovation work before the monsoon session of the assembly. Among other reforms, there will be a new video conferencing room. A new rule book is also proposed. The assembly has a rich history dating back to 1922. In addition to the front desk refurbishment, the newly redesigned corridors will offer a ‘digital experience’ to visitors in the coming weeks. After entering from the main Vidhan Bhawan gate, there will be a touch screen kiosk in front of the Lok Bhawan building. He will provide necessary information to all.

Renovation of front desk-corridors of Vidhan Sabha

UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the front desk and corridors of the state assembly are being renovated. The achievements of the state government and the assembly will be displayed on the LED screen. The touch screen kiosk will provide information about all present and past members. Mahana is hopeful that the work of modernizing the front desk and corridors will be over before the monsoon session of the assembly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a digital gallery on February 19, 2023, which gives visitors a virtual helicopter ride of all important places associated with the freedom struggle or religious cities of the state.

History of UP Vidhan Bhawan

The then Governor Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler laid the foundation stone of the grand Vidhan Bhawan building on December 15, 1922. It was inaugurated on February 21, 1928. An amount of ₹21 lakh was sanctioned for the Vidhan Bhavan building, which is considered a fine example of Indo-European architectural craftsmanship. The state legislature constituted the Legislature of the North-Western Provinces and Oudh on 5 January 1887 with nine nominated members. Started functioning as council. The first meeting of the Legislative Council was held on January 8, 1887 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) under the chairmanship of the then Governor.

More powers were given to the Legislative Council in 1892

In 1892 the Legislative Council was given more powers and the members got the right to ask questions. In 1902, the state was renamed as the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. In 1909, by amending the Indian Council Act, the number of members was increased to 50 and their tenure was fixed at three years. Provision was made for indirect election of members and they were given the right to ask supplementary questions.

