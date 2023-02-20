Digital Foundry analyzed the work of the console versions of Hogwarts Legacy

Experts from the technical analysis website for computer games and gaming equipment Digital Foundry (DF) have taken a look at the currently released console versions of Hogwarts Legacy. The video review was published on the YouTube channel on February 20.

The reviewers praised the game’s technical aspects, but mentioned graphical issues. In particular, there are almost no shadow maps in Hogwarts Legacy, and some textures can flicker.

There are nine graphics modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. However, on the Series S, the choice is limited to only three.

It is emphasized that none of the consoles can boast of performance – the frame rate constantly drops below the target value of 60 fps.

It is noted that in the “quality” mode, the game works more stable. Limited framerate is rarely below 30 FPS. Available resolutions are 1728p on PS5 / Xbox Series X and 1080p on Series S.

The balanced mode produces graphics similar to the quality mode, but with 40 FPS and a less stable frame rate.

The experts concluded that the game works slightly better on the PlayStation 5 than on the Xbox Series X.

Last week it was reported that the first patch was released for Hogwarts Legacy, which will fix some performance problems.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action/RPG video game. Its action takes place in the fantasy universe of “Harry Potter” in the 19th century.