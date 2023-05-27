Digital India: India ready to move forward in digital economy, digital innovation, know who said this

Digital India: India with its vast population, thriving digital economy and technological access is poised to harness the power of 5G. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said this. He said that India is ready to keep itself at the forefront of 6G digital innovation in future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks Workshop, Garcetti said that India and the US share their shared values ​​that technology is not just about faster speeds or better connectivity, it is also a driver of growth. . He said, India with its huge population, prosperous digital economy, access to technology is ready to take advantage of the transformative power of 5G and 6G. The workshop was organized by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

5G In India: More than 2 lakh places in the country are connected with 5G, Gangotri also got the fastest connectivity