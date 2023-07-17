dilip kumar held a press conference regarding reduction in the height of women in constable recruitment sxx | Dilip Kumar said in the press conference regarding the constable’s reinstatement

On July 14, Dilip Kumar held a press conference at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, in which he gave this press conference to give relaxation in the maximum age limit for constable recruitment and to reduce the minimum height for women, along with this, he told that Nitish government is working on this. Make a decision as soon as possible otherwise they will agitate Let us tell you that on Friday, a meeting of hundreds of constable candidates was held under the leadership of student leader Dilip Kumar near the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In this meeting, a unanimous demand was made to the Bihar government to give relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for constable recruitment and to reduce the minimum height of women. Student leader Dilip Kumar said that since the reinstatement of the constable in Bihar has come after three years and also due to Corona, the whole system remained busy for two and a half years. On the other hand, if there is no regular reinstatement for any post, then there is a provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit. Relaxation in the maximum age limit is also available in the restoration of BPSC and BSSC. That’s why there should be relaxation in the maximum age limit in constable recruitment. For a long time, the women candidates of Bihar have been demanding that the minimum height of women should be reduced. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also given an assurance in the Assembly on March 20 this year, but till now no notice has been issued by the government regarding this. Hundreds of students are troubled for the last one and a half months. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should give relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit in the interest of thousands of candidates and reduce the minimum height of women.