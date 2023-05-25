Dinesh Gop was cheated of crores in the name of meeting the Union Minister, was planning to enter politics

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope disclosed several cases on Wednesday during interrogation during remand. He told the NIA officials that a person had taken about two crore rupees from him in the name of introducing him to a Union Minister of the Government of India. After taking the money, assurance was given to meet the minister by taking him to Delhi.

He was thinking of getting into politics. If he had met the Union Minister. Then he would have surrendered. But by not allowing the minister to meet him, two crores were taken from him. The person who talked about introducing him to the Union Minister had told himself to be close to many big leaders. He gave this money from the money collected in levy.

Dinesh Gop also told that after surviving an encounter with the police in Guddi police station area of ​​West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, he fled to Nepal to reorganize the gang. Ram Yadav helped him stay there during his absconding in Nepal. Ram Yadav is the local chief there. He also has good contacts with the leaders there, due to which he did not face any problem during his stay there.

Dinesh Gop had never introduced himself as an extremist to Ram Yadav. He told Ram Yadav that he had come to Nepal to do business. He has no shortage of money. He also used to send the money collected in levy to Nepal through his associates. Dinesh Gop has not bought any property there, in which business he has invested how much money? All these are now being investigated.

During interrogation, Dinesh Gop has informed about the nexus of PLFI militants with the criminals. How he used to execute the incident with the help of criminals has been disclosed. Dinesh Gop has given information about sending money outside Jharkhand also through hawala. He used to invest Rs. through some shell companies. Now NIA officials are trying to collect more information about this.