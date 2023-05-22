Dinesh Gop’s dominance was also in the politics of Jharkhand, due to the support of the organization, he used to make MLA and Zip President

The dominance of PLFI was not limited to collecting levy and carrying out extremist incidents, the organization always maintained its dominance in politics as well. When there was terror in Khunti and other areas of Dinesh Gop, then for the first time in Jharkhand, many Zilla Parishad presidents and vice-presidents were elected on the pressure of the organization in the panchayat elections. In the second Panchayat elections, the organization’s number two Jeedan Gudiya made his wife Jonika Gudiya win the Zilla Parishad elections with her influence.

Jonika Gudiya was elected president unopposed. Similarly, with the support of PLFI, Paul won from Surin Torpa for the first time while in jail and became MLA. However, he was later expelled from the organization. In Khunti too, a PLFI member has once given a tough fight to BJP MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda. In the three-tier panchayat elections, PLFI is dominating in many panchayats. However, due to the weakening of the organization over time, the influence of the organization in politics also decreased.

Police had confiscated the property of Dinesh Gop



PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop’s dominance was not only in Khunti, but also in other districts including Chaibasa, Simdega, Gumla, Ranchi. The Khunti police had seized many of his properties. The seized properties include two buses, nine four-wheelers, one JCB and other items. At the same time, many household items were also seized in the attachment seizure. Dinesh Gop also had property in Ranchi, which was attached by the police. It also includes three lands.