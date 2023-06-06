Dineshlal Yadav Nirhua will be seen in the film ‘Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya’, shooting starts

The shooting of the film ‘Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya’, to be made under the banner of Giriraj Production, is going on in full swing these days. Azamgarh MP cum Bhojpuri jubilee star Dineshlal Yadav Nirhua is in the lead role in this film.

‘Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya’ is a suspense thriller film directed by Vishal Verma. Film shooting is going on these days at the picturesque location of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Regarding this film, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua said that it is a story-oriented film, which will be a great entertainment experience for the Bhojpuri audience. Today Bhojpuri industry is continuously moving towards heights, in which everyone has contributed. Believe me, no industry has been questioned as much as the Bhojpuri industry has been criticized. Despite this, all of us together are bringing more than one film and enriching our industry. However, there should be a lot of good movies and songs to come.

Nirahua said that the story of the film ‘Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya’ will connect the audience. Every character and every scene of the film is very important which will keep attracting the audience. When I was asked for this film and when I heard its story, I felt that there can be no better subject than this for Bhojpuri and its fans. This is the reason why we have selected this film and today I am working hard to shoot it.

He also told that the song music and dialogues of ‘Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya’ are plus points for the film. There is suspense, thriller and emotion in this film of ours. In other words, this film has all the ingredients of a worthwhile commercial cinema. So when it is released, I would like the entire Bhojpuria community to go and watch it in these theatres. Lots of love and blessings.