dipika kakar first picture after giving birth to her son new mom sitting in the hospital bed shoaib ibrahim shares photo slt | Dipika Kakar: Dipika Kakar’s first picture surfaced after giving birth to a son, fans said

Speaking to ETimes TV, Shoaib Ibrahim talked about his son, he said, “You guys know Deepika and I have been blessed with a baby boy, we have a baby boy. Deepika is fine and the baby is in an incubator.” It has happened. But I will not be able to talk more than this. That’s why I want you all to pray for the child.” Also talking about his birthday, Shoaib said, “More than me, my family is more excited for my birthday, but yes, everyone likes to be pampered. At my house, everyone does. Riza And Rehaan gave a lot of birthday surprises. I came on the set after my birthday, we celebrated together on the set.”