Dipika Kakar will not show the face of her child, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father became emotional, started crying bitterly

Dipika-Shoaib Son Grand Welcome: Shoaib Ibrahim and Deepika Kakkar These days he is on seventh heaven. Shoaib and Deepika have recently become parents. The couple and their family are very happy with the arrival of the baby. Their little prince was first in NICU and later he was shifted to normal observation room. The couple has come home with the child, where they were given a grand welcome. Its video has surfaced.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby

Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim have come home with their child and they gave this information in their latest vlog. In the vlog, Shoaib told that before going home, the hospitalists arranged a small dinner for him. He was given a grand welcome as soon as he came home. All the family members welcomed him very well. They had decorated the whole house with balloons. The path was decorated with flowers. Shoaib goes inside the house taking the child in his arms. Along with that, they also cut the cake.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByiaRfu_Gqk)

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father became emotional

Shoaib Ibrahim first gives his child in his father’s lap. Although the child’s face is not visible in the video. Everyone is very happy with the arrival of the child. Deepika’s mother says, look, grandmother, grandfather, everyone is there to welcome you. Everyone waits for him to wake up from his sleep. Shoaib’s father gives money to the actress. He becomes very emotional in the joy of the arrival of the grandson. Actor silences them.

For this reason the couple will not show the child’s face

Shoaib Ibrahim told that in the next vlog he will tell what name he has thought of his son. Also told the fans that for some time he will not reveal the face of his child. Although both of us do not believe in this thing, but when elders say so, then we children should obey them. Please tell that on June 21, 2023, Deepika Kakkar gave birth to a son. Shoaib shared this good news on Instagram Story. He said, “Alhamdulillah, today is the morning of 21st June 2023. Our son has arrived. This is a premature delivery, nothing to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.”