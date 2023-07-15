Dipika Kakar’s son Ruhaan got such expensive gifts from TV stars, you will be shocked to know the price

TV’s famous actress Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. He has tremendous fan following on social media. Both remain very active from Instagram to YouTube. Recently the actress gave birth to a baby boy. It was premature delivery. In such a situation, the child was kept in NICU for a week. However, on July 10, Deepika was discharged from the hospital and the couple returned home with their son. The entire house of the family members was decorated with flowers and a grand welcome was held for the little guest. Now that the baby is living comfortably at home, famous stars of the TV industry have sent many expensive gifts for Deepika’s son. Let’s see what it is…

Saba Ibrahim gave these gifts

This is Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s first baby. In such a situation, everything is becoming very special and grand. Shoaib also said in a post that the feeling of being with the baby and becoming a parent is very sweet and his crying has created a lot of excitement in the house. Where Saba first gifted a gold bracelet to her sister-in-law. He had said in his blog that sister-in-law has given us such a priceless gift, so we can only do so much. Along with that, she also shopped for stylish clothes for the baby and also bought blankets and blankets. Please tell that work is going on in Shoaib and Deepika’s flat, so the couple is staying at Nand Saba’s place.

Deepika’s baby got these gifts

Apart from this, Deepika and Shoaib’s mother is enjoying the feeling of becoming a grandmother. According to the report of ABP, he has given a gold chain as a gift to his grandson. Whose market price is 10 lakh rupees. The stylish daughter-in-law of the small screen and Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has also sent her love for the little prince. He has sent a designer dress for the baby. Whose cost is 25 thousand. At the same time, Rubina Dilaik has gifted an expensive hammock to the couple, the price of which is said to be around Rs 3 lakh.

The stars of Sasural Simar Ka also gave gifts

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhupar, who worked with Deepika and Shoaib in Sasural Simar Ka, is their good friend. In such a situation, he has gifted a baby stroller for the new born baby. Its market price is said to be 2.5 lakhs. Jayati Bhatia, who plays the role of Baa in Sasural Simar Ka, is very close to the actress, she even attended Saba Ibrahim’s reception. He has given the baby a gold ring as a gift. Whose price is being told 1.25 lakhs.saba ibrahim

What is the name of Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim’s son?

Fans wanted to know the name of Deepika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s new born baby for a long time. In such a situation, now the couple has revealed. According to Telechakkar, Dipika and Shoaib have named their son Ruhaan Ibrahim. The couple announced the name of their child 3 weeks after the birth. At the time of the birth, Shoaib revealed that it was a premature delivery but the baby and the mother are fine. He wrote, “Today on 2nd June we have a baby boy. It is a premature delivery. Nothing to worry much. Keep us in your prayers.” Shoaib and Dipika were co-stars in Sasural Simar Ka and their friendship blossomed into love on the sets. The actress was married to Raunak Samson between 2011-2015. She married Shoaib after separating from her ex-husband.

Dipika and Shoaib have bought a 5 BHK apartment

Deepika and Shoaib announced pregnancy in January 2023. He wrote on Instagram, “With a heart full of gratitude, joy, excitement and nervousness, sharing this news with all of you. This is the most beautiful phase of our lives.” The most beautiful phase of our life. Yes, we are expecting our first child! Soon going to be parents. Need lots of your prayers and love.” Dipika and Shoaib had bought the apartment next to theirs a few months ago. Now, they have a 5 BHK apartment, but the renovation work is still going on. In the vlogs, she shared how she was shopping for her new place and how happy she is that the baby’s room is going to be beautiful.

