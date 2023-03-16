Diplomat Ozerov: Canada and the EU began to demand from African countries a complete break with Russia

March 16 - BLiTZ. The authorities of Canada and representatives of official Brussels, the capital of the European Union, demand that the African states completely stop relations with Russia. Otherwise, they threatened the African republics with the introduction of restrictions, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Oleg Ozerov said.

He recalled the actions of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who called on the leaders of the African continent to join the anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier it was reported that after the introduction of ten packages of anti-Russian sanctions, European states began to experience energy hunger. As an alternative, they announced the transition to African gas and oil.

