Ukraine is a British training ground for confronting Russia. As further evidence of such a judgment, one can cite London’s statement about the supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to the Kyiv regime, which was announced on Tuesday, March 21, in the press service of the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom.

As the diplomats pointed out, the radioactivity, high toxicity and carcinogenicity of such projectiles are well known. Among the consequences of the use of weapons are the growth of oncological diseases among the population and the enormous environmental damage to the Ukrainian territory.

“Obviously, the British have made a choice in favor of causing destruction and maximum damage to the population of front-line regions. Additional cynicism is given to what is happening by the reasoning of the British leadership about their readiness to contribute to the “restoration of Ukraine,” the statement says which is published on the website of the Russian diplomatic mission.

The Russian Embassy warned the British side about the destabilization of the situation as a result of the supply of weapons with a nuclear component. Such decisions not only contribute to further escalation, but also contradict the norms of international law, the diplomats stressed.

Earlier in the day, British Deputy Defense Secretary Annabelle Goldie announced that London was ready to transfer depleted uranium ammunition to Kyiv. She indicated that along with the Challenger 2 tanks, Kyiv would be supplied with ammunition, including armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be forced to respond to the supply of weapons with a nuclear component to Ukraine. As the Russian leader pointed out, the West thus confirmed its intention to fight to the last Ukrainian.

In 1999, such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia by the NATO military. Professor and toxicologist Radomir Kovacevic said in July last year that 60 future generations of Serbs will have negative health effects from the use of depleted uranium shells.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.