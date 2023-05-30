Direct collision between police vehicle and Magic in Rohtas, many people including 6 policemen injured

Rohtas. A direct collision between a police van and a magic vehicle took place near the police line in Dehri Nagar police station area of ​​Rohtas district. A dozen people including 6 policemen were injured in this accident. Three police women policemen are also included in the injured. When the Magic collided with the police vehicle, at the same time a speeding car also hit the Magic from behind. However, no one in the car has been seriously injured. The seriously injured in the accident have been referred to NMCH after first aid. He is being treated there.

Injured referred to NMCH

In relation to the incident, it is told that on Tuesday morning, as soon as the police van left the police line, it came to the main road. He had a direct collision with the magic coming from the front. Due to this, women police personnel Shweta Kumari, Pushpa Kumari, Yogendra Prasad Havaldar, Abhishek Kumar and other women constables were injured in the police van. Among them, women police Shweta and Pushpa have suffered serious injuries, who have been referred to NMCH after preliminary treatment. Magic’s driver Rakesh Kumar has also suffered serious injuries, who has been referred to NMCH after initial treatment.

Car collided with Magic from behind

Two sisters Vandana Kumari (24 years) and Gunjan Kumari (26 years) aboard Magic also suffered serious injuries. Both were coming to Dehri from Rohtas milky. Mother-daughter Pooja Kumari (28 years), Amol (three years) and Birendra Kumar, who were traveling in Magic, were also injured. All of them were coming to Dehri from Daraganj of Nauhatta. Magic has been confiscated. All the injured are being treated. It has been told by the police that the condition of any injured is not worrisome.