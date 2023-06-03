Direct flight service between Ranchi and Mumbai from June 10, know when this facility will be available for Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The meeting of the Birsa Munda Airport Advisory Committee of Ranchi was held on Friday under the chairmanship of MP Sanjay Seth. In this, detailed information was given about the airlines starting in the coming days. It was informed in the meeting that from July, direct flight service will be started by Aakash Airlines from Ranchi to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At the same time, a new flight service will be started by Indigo from Ranchi to Jaipur and Mumbai. Apart from this, direct flight service will be started from Ranchi to Mumbai from June 10. Along with this, the service of an aircraft with a capacity of 240 passengers will be started by Indigo. People will get a lot of benefit from this.

It was told that Jet Airways is also considering the possibilities of starting its service from Ranchi. The possibility was expressed that its positive results would be seen in the coming days. It was informed that soon the air service will also start from Bokaro and Dumka. Actively working on this.