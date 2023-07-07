Direct urine scandal: Financial help was given to the victim Dashmat, yesterday CM Shivraj washed his feet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of the youth who was victim of urination and apologized to him while expressing grief over the incident. A day after this, i.e. on Friday, the young man was given assistance. This information was given by the collector of Sidhi district on social media. He wrote on his Twitter wall that as per the instructions of the Honorable Chief Minister, Rs. 5 lakh assistance and Rs.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of the victim, whose video also surfaced. The Chief Minister has also assured that the state government will do the work of giving strict punishment to those who commit unjust acts and wrongdoings against the poor. The victim Dashmat Rawat had reached the Chief Minister’s official residence in Bhopal on the invitation of the Chief Minister, where CM Chouhan sat down and washed Dashmat’s feet by making him sit on a chair.

Police sought some information from Twitter

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police has emailed Twitter and has sought information about the person who allegedly morphed a picture of a tribal being urinated on in Sidhi district to show it as an insult to the tricolor. Let us tell you that a video had surfaced recently, in which a person named Pravesh Shukla is seen urinating on a tribal youth. It went viral on social media and there was a nationwide outrage over the incident. Shukla has been arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against him.

As per the instructions of the Honorable Chief Minister, an assistance of Rs. 5 lakh has been sanctioned to Mr. Dashmat Rawat and financial assistance of Rs. one lakh 50 thousand for the construction of a house.#JansamparkMP @JansamparkMP @CMMadhyaPradesh @ChouhanShivraj

Congress is the attacker on the matter

Congress is an attacker on the BJP government of the state regarding the direct matter. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of a tribal youth who was victim of urine incident in front of cameras. This incident is just a drama and it will not wash away the “sins” committed during his tenure. This community will never forgive Chauhan for the inhuman treatment of the tribal youth.