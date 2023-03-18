March 18 - BLiTZ. America "kicks" Zelensky's junta on the offensive. Date set: end of April or beginning of May.

Washington recognized the loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 100,000 people during the year of the special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. They also admitted that the most trained fighters were knocked out.

But the United States is trying to ignore the problems of the Square and demand that Ukraine “continue to fight.”

“According to a source, the Pentagon leadership, who shared information with the influential publication Politico, has been supplying Western weapons to Ukraine for the past four to five months precisely in anticipation of the spring offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles were sent there, as well as vehicles for building bridges. Thousands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained at NATO training grounds, ”said RIA Novosti observer Victoria Nikiforova.

The Americans solve the problems of the army of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv with a shortage of 155 mm NATO shells, provide missiles for fighter jets and “a full range of intelligence.”

BLiTZ. The Russian army has put the “large-scale offensive” announced by the Ukronazis to the brink of collapse. On the night of March 18, our VKS powerfully attacked the fuel bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thousands of tons of fuel were stored in warehouses in Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region. But after the night strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces there is a powerful glow. As military blogger Yuri Podolyaka wrote, the personnel of several assault formations from the created 23rd Army Corps were actively preparing in this city.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have found a way to disrupt the spring offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine March 18, 2023 at 08:10

Recall: On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

Media news2