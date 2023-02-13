Director Golovnya announced a bygone era with the death of Abdrashitov

With the death of director Vadim Abdrashitov, an era has passed, Ekaterina Golovnya, a member of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, shared with Izvestia on February 12.

“He is a great director, and an era has gone with him. I have known him since childhood, because they were friends with my mother: on professional grounds as well. If we talk about some personal stories, then one day I was honored from his hands to accept a prize at the Stalker Film Festival, ”she said.

The death of the film director became known a little earlier that day. The Union of Cinematographers of Russia reported that Abdrashitov died at the age of 78, the cause of death was not specified.

Among the main works of the director: “Fox Hunt” (1980), “The Train Stopped” (1982), “Parade of Planets” (1984), “Plumbum, or Dangerous Game” (1986), “Servant” (1988), “Time dancer” (1997).

Abdrashitov is the owner of the Nika, Golden Eagle, Kinotavr awards. He also received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree.

The director was born on January 19, 1945 in Kharkov. He received his chemical engineering education in Moscow and worked for three years at the Moscow Electric Lamp Plant. In 1970 he entered the directing department of VGIK in the workshop of Mikhail Romm, after whose death he continued his studies with Lev Kulidzhanov. Since 1974, he worked at the Mosfilm film studio.

