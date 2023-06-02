Director of Ozone Group accuses Manoj Gautam of land grab, will complain to CM of supporting leader

Aligarh. In Aligarh, Praveen Mangla, director of the leading business builder Ozone Group, has also accused Manoj Gautam of fraudulently grabbing 12 bighas of land. Along with this, Manoj Gautam’s relative has been accused of obstructing the construction of the bypass road connecting Ramghat Road to GT Road by stating the threat to his life. On this road, the builder has a residential scheme named Ozone City. It is spread over about two hundred and fifty acres. About 600 families are living in this township.

Case registered in police station Mahua Kheda

Builder Praveen Mangala said that he will present his point in front of the Chief Minister. Manoj Gautam, a relative of the famous leader, took possession of Gata No. 115/2 near Ozone City by posing as a fake woman. A case has been registered in Mahua Kheda police station in connection with this fraud. The leader has stopped the arrest of the accused Manoj Gautam and fake women Rajwati, Kailash Chand Baghel etc. by putting pressure on the police officers and station in-charge. The complaint has been made to the Chief Minister. Because of this there is a danger to his life. It is noteworthy that Praveen Mangla, director of Ozone Group, had proposed an investment of Rs 900 crore in the UP Investors Summit. Other development works were to be done in the vicinity of Ozone City itself.

Manoj Gautam denied the builder’s allegations

Refuting the allegations of the builder, Manoj Gautam said that a person named Praveen Mangala is spreading misleading and untrue propaganda. The land they are talking about grabbing is the land bought with hard earned money. The land has been purchased after paying the full revenue registry fee of about 50 lakhs as per the rules. Manoj Gautam told that Praveen Mangala also wanted to buy this land. Manoj Kumar Gautam said that Praveen Mangla does not have any legal document which can prove his ownership. Manoj Gautam has also accused the Ozone City project of having many serious flaws.