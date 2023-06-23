Director Om Raut scared of the rising controversy of ‘Adipurush’, got police protection

The film ‘Adipurush’ is in constant discussion. The film is accused of hurting religious sentiments. People are getting angry on everything from VFX to dialogues. There is a lot of anger among people after many controversial statements of the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. Along with the film’s director Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir has also been threatened with death.

Recently Manoj Muntashir had sought protection from the Mumbai Police citing a threat to his life, seeing the growing controversy over ‘Adipurush’. It is being told that after Manoj, now the director of this film Om Raut has also been provided security by the police. According to media reports, four constables and an armed policeman have been deployed in his office along with Om Raut.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nage, is based on the Ramayana. The film has been embroiled in controversies ever since its release on June 16. The dialogues of the film were changed from Sunday following objection from some viewers. However, the new dialogues have also not been liked by the audience.

According to media reports, effigies of Manoj Muntashir were burnt in many parts of the country. Some people have even demanded a ban on the film. ‘Adipurush’ had a good opening at the box office. However, since then the film’s earnings have been steadily declining.