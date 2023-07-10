Disabled, elderly and sick people in Jharkhand will now be able to get Aadhaar work done sitting at home, just need to complete this process

Rajesh Kumar, Ranchi:

Elderly, Divyang and bedridden persons (sick) will now be able to get Aadhaar work done sitting at home. They do not need to go to Aadhaar Seva Kendra. UIDAI has started this facility. However, for this some process will have to be completed and people will have to pay additional charges.

This process has to be completed:

To get Aadhaar work done at home, the relatives of such people will have to first apply at the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or UIDAI office located at Riyada Bhawan. Doctor’s medical certificate, proof of age or disability certificate will have to be given along with the application. After getting the approval on the application, UIDAI officials will give permission for the kit movement. After this, on the fixed date and time, the operator will go with the kit for the work of Aadhaar and your work will be done.

Rs 700 plus normal charges



For this, apart from Rs 700 for home enrollment and update service, Rs 50 for demographic update or Rs 100 for biometric update will have to be paid. Apart from one applicant, other people have to get Aadhaar work done, then Rs 350 per applicant and demographic or biometric update, whatever work will be done, will be charged. Name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number and e-mail ID are updated in demographic update. Whereas, photo, fingerprint and iris are updated in biometric update.