Disaster prevention class in Lucknow’s Laxman Maidan, DM saw the skill of evacuating people trapped in flood

Lucknow.“Natural calamity cannot be avoided, but its loss can be reduced by information and prior preparation. No matter what the circumstances, do not give up. Always keep your preparation. With this basic mantra, various institutions of Lucknow were trained in any kind of disaster prevention work in the 11th Corps National Disaster Response Force Capacity Building Program (CBP) at Laxman Maidan on Tuesday. The training program was organized under the patronage of District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General NDRF.

Making stretcher with home resources, taught to stabilize bleeding

The 20-member team was led by Inspector Vinay Kumar. After giving information about the working style of the National Disaster Response Force, demos were given to the employees coming from different departments and institutions, rescue from the incident of flood, drowning, evacuation of the victim in various ways and Taught how to save with the help of local resources. In the training, immobilization of injuries caused by disasters and how to make stretchers from domestic resources, how to stabilize bleeding was also told.

PAC- CRPF also participated

Along with District Disaster Management Authority, PAC, CRPF, Police, Home Guard, NCC Cadets, Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department, Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis, Civil Defense, Youth Welfare, Red Cross and various NGOs participated in the awareness program of disaster management. About 250 people were present along with Himanshu Kumar Gupta (Additional District Magistrate), NDRF Team Commander Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav and representatives of other organizations.