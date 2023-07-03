Discussion on 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi presided

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Pragati Maidan in Delhi amid speculation of a reshuffle. In this meeting, the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections was discussed. According to the report of the news agency Bhasha, after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister said in a tweet that a meaningful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on various policy issues. He also shared pictures related to the meeting.

Second meeting of Council of Ministers in a year

According to the report, in the meeting of the Council of Ministers, some ministries usually make a presentation about their work, in which the Prime Minister shares his views. This is the second meeting of the Union Council of Ministers this year. Prime Minister Modi had one such meeting before the presentation of the general budget in January. According to sources, the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 was also discussed in the meeting.

Last time there was a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers in 2021

Prime Minister Modi had reshuffled and expanded his Council of Ministers for the last time in the year 2021. After this, on a few occasions, he changed the portfolios of some ministers. Under the reshuffle and expansion of the Council of Ministers for the year 2021, Modi had given place to 36 new faces, while 12 of the then ministers were discharged. Among the ministers who were discharged, DV Sadananda Gowda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Babul Supriyo, Harshvardhan were prominent. In this cabinet expansion, Modi included leaders like Ashwini Vaishnav, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Bhupendra Yadav, while promoted Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya.

These three faces of JDU can join the Union Council of Ministers, CM Nitish’s PM fulfilled the demand!

Cabinet ministers can be given a place in the organization

Sources say that in view of the upcoming elections, in the expansion of the Council of Ministers this time, in an effort to coordinate between the government and the organization, some cabinet ministers may be given a place in the organization and some prominent faces of the organization may be included in the government. . In this connection, the top leadership of BJP has held several rounds of meetings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and BJP’s Organization General Secretary BL Santosh have been mainly involved in these meetings. These three leaders had met Prime Minister Modi on 28th June. After these meetings and meetings, speculations about reshuffle in the Council of Ministers have gained strength.