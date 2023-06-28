Discussion on global challenges of education in Ranchi, Parvez Sheetal’s book ‘Silent Roselings’ released

Jharkhand News: A two-day international seminar was organized by the Indian College of Education at Mandar in the capital Ranchi. In this seminar the topic ‘Global challenges of education and its access to education’ was discussed. At the same time, a book by Parvez Sheetal was also released.

Parvez Sheetal’s book ‘Silent Roselings’ released

Parvez Sheetal’s book ‘Silent Roselings’ was released in this two-day seminar. Padmashree Mukund Nayak, Dr. DN Singh, Dr. Kamal Kumar Bose and other dignitaries released this book. The specialty of this book is that it is in five languages.

Translation of the book in five languages ​​of the world

The book of Parvez Sheetal, a resident of Katrasgarh in Dhanbad and currently posted in Giridih, has been translated into five major languages ​​of the world. Under this, this book has been translated into German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Turkish.

Padmashree Mukund Nayak presented the song Message

On the closing occasion of the two-day international seminar organized by the Indian College of Education, Kandri, Padmashree Mukund Nayak presented a song and said in his message that the youth have to come forward to change the society. On the other hand, Dr. Sudesh Kumar Sahu, DSW of Ranchi University, termed the organization of this seminar as a commendable step and said that this type of program gives opportunity to research scholars and trainee students to learn a lot and increases their confidence.

Give your valuable contribution to the society

At the same time, Nitin Parashar, Secretary, Indian College of Education, said that it is his endeavor to equip the students of the institute with all kinds of skills, so that they can further contribute to the society. Education Secretary Deepali Parashar said that the aim of her institute is to give right direction to the society by educating the people of rural areas. During this, the participants also gave their views on the objectives of the seminar. In the end the certificates were distributed among the participants. Manoj Kumar Gupta did the vote of thanks. On this occasion, academicians, research scholars and students of many other educational institutions including B.Ed., D.El.Ed., principals, co-lecturers, non-teaching staff and students of all sessions were present.

Need to give right direction to the youth: Vice Chancellor

On the other hand, on the first day of the seminar, Dr. Ajit Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University, said that there is a need to give the right direction to the youth so that the future of our country is bright. In this direction, this seminar will prove effective for them. Dr. Tapan Kumar Shandilya, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi informed people about the difference between old and new education policy and benefits of new education policy.

Many educationists kept their views

The coordinator of the seminar, Manoj Kumar Gupta, said that when we are talking about a huge banyan-like system like education, it is also necessary to see how much nutrition has been given to the tree of that system. During this, the Queens of Greece Lompou and Queen Nadia Harihiri of Hawaii Kingdom and other educationists also expressed their views through the webinar.