Discussion on strengthening relations took place in the meeting of Prime Minister Modi and Prachanda

New Delhi, 01 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is visiting India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. A bilateral meeting was held between the two leaders at Hyderabad House. This visit of Prachanda will give a new impetus to the close and unique relations between India and Nepal.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has released a picture of the meeting between Prachanda and Modi. In the photo, Prime Minister Modi and Prachanda are seen smiling openly during the meeting. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, PM Modi greeted ‘Prachanda’ who arrived at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.

All aspects of the multifaceted relations between India and Nepal were discussed between the two Prime Ministers. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ paid floral tributes at Rajghat in New Delhi. He also wrote in the visitor’s book of Raj Ghat, “Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.”

Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda is on an official visit to India from 31st May to 3rd June. This is his fourth visit to India. Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. On reaching India, he was warmly received by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. Prachanda is scheduled to return home on Saturday after completing his four-day tour.

On reaching Delhi on the first day of his visit, Prachanda met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday. Apart from official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit. Both sides will endeavor to further build on the bilateral partnership achieved during the visits of previous Nepalese Prime Ministers.

During his visit, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias ‘Prachanda’ will also call on President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Nepal’s Ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma on Wednesday described Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to India as a ‘goodwill visit’ and said that the visit will take Nepal-India relations to a new high.