Discussion session with Rachna Bisht Rawat, renowned author of military stories, organized by The Right Circle

A discussion session with Rachna Bisht Rawat, a renowned author of military stories, was successfully organized by The Right Circle in Ahmedabad under the joint aegis of House of MG, Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Karma Foundation. Priyanshi Patel and Shanil Parekh were prominently involved in this program from Ahmedabad’s Ehsaas Women. The event featured respected author Rachna Bisht Rawat, whose portfolio of books includes heroic tales of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. His latest book “Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform” has become very popular among the readers these days. In this event, Aakriti Periwal, Honorary Convenor of Foreign Affairs of Prabha Khaitan Foundation and member of Ahsaas Women of Jaipur, along with writer Rachna Bisht Rawat, discussed many aspects in a discussion session.

Aakriti Periwal beautifully moderated the evening discussion session at Bookie Gallery. She talks to Rachna Bisht Rawat about the many unique aspects of this book, highlighting the inspiring life and career of Bipin Rawat as well as the author’s own writing experiences and personal insights. In this discussion session, the audience of Ahmedabad was enthralled by the thought provoking questions of the interlocutor and wonderful heart touching answers of the author.

High-Tea was organized before the start of the event, wherein the guests got an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation related to social cause. After that, Shanil Parekh of Ahsaas Women, Ahmedabad, tied the knot in the program by giving an attractive inaugural speech. During this, all the distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by the people present there.

The discussion session which lasted for 45 minutes was followed by an engaging question and answer session of 15 minutes. In which the enthusiastic audience actively participated. During this he interacted with the respected speaker.

Priyanshi Patel of Ahsaas Women, Ahmedabad gave a warm vote of thanks. During this, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the speaker, moderator and the people present in the program.

In this program, Rachna Bisht Rawat graciously signed and distributed copies of her books to the guests. In the program, former Wing Commander Arun Kaul gave special honor to Rachna Bisht Rawat, recognizing her remarkable contribution in the world of literature.