Disha Shool: You should not travel in this direction even by mistake on this day, know on which day, which direction will be auspicious

Lucknow. Every person’s life is full of travels. Some rules and importance are attached to the journey in Hinduism. Many times it happens that in whatever connection we travel or the work for which we travel, that work is not successful. The result of the journey depends on its auspiciousness and inauspiciousness, success and failure. You must have seen that while leaving the house for some auspicious work, elders tell many types of rules. Like sneezing, coughing etc. On the other hand, when you go out of the house for some special work, there is a tradition of eating curd and sugar. On the other hand, some people travel after worship-recitation or charity-dakshina etc. In order to avoid any untoward incident during the journey, astrology and Vastu Shastra have been told about the compass.

