Displeasure among passengers due to non-stoppage of Vande Bharat train in Jehanabad, MP wrote letter to Railway Minister

Passengers of the district are very angry due to non-stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train operating between Patna-Ranchi at Jehanabad. Two trials of Vande Bharat train took place on the previous day. During the trial, the stoppage of the train was done in Jehanabad, due to which a lot of happiness was seen among the people. People had hoped that now the journey to Ranchi would be much easier. But the Vande Bharat train has to be made operational by the Railways from June 27. In such a situation, a new schedule has been issued regarding the operation, in which the stoppage of the train has not been given in Jehanabad.

Train will stop in Gaya after Patna

The train will stop directly at Gaya after opening from Patna. As soon as this is known, there is a lot of resentment among the residents of the district as well as among the passengers. Train passengers have even started making up their mind to agitate. This train will pass through Jehanabad, but the residents of the district are very angry due to its non-stop.

MP wrote a letter to Railway Minister for stoppage

A letter has been written by MP Chandeshwar Prasad to the Railway Minister to ensure the stoppage of the Vande Bharat Express train operating between Patna to Ranchi at Jehanabad. It is mentioned in the letter that I had met you during the budget session and made several demands to increase the rail facilities for your Lok Sabha constituency Jehanabad, in which you assured me that the stoppage of the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train will be at Jehanabad. Must be. Railway has started booking of Vande Bharat Express train. Time schedule has been issued for that but there is no stoppage in Jehanabad. Due to this, the people of the area are very hurt because people were convinced about the stoppage.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express completed the journey in 6 hours, gate glass broken before inauguration

The train should have a stoppage at Jehanabad.

The MP has demanded an immediate announcement of stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train at Jehanabad. On the other hand, JDU’s state spokesperson cum Ghosi’s former MLA Rahul Sharma and JDU District President Gopal Sharma have also expressed their displeasure over the non-stoppage of the train in Jehanabad and termed the Railway Minister’s policy as wrong. Along with this, he has said that Jehanabad is the only station in the two districts of Jehanabad and Arwal, from where a large number of passengers travel to Ranchi every day. In such a situation, there should be a stoppage of the train in Jehanabad.

