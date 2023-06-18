Disproportionate asset case registered against former SP MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, action taken on vigilance report

Lucknow: Vigilance has registered a case of disproportionate assets against former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav. There are 80 cases registered against Rameshwar and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav. His properties worth crores have also been confiscated in many cities including Etah.

The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an open inquiry against Rameshwar Singh Yadav on 23 February 2021. Vigilance submitted its investigation report to the government on 20 February 2023. In this, the allegations of Rameshwar acquiring disproportionate assets were found to be true. Vigilance had said in its report that Rameshwar had earned a total of Rs 95.82 lakh while working as a public servant.

At the same time, he spent Rs 4.09 crore on acquiring and maintaining movable and immovable properties. In this way he spent Rs 3.13 crore from his total income. When the investigating agency called for an answer from Rameshwar Singh Yadav regarding this, he did not give a satisfactory answer. On this, Vigilance filed a case and sought permission from the government to start the investigation. On getting permission, Vigilance has started an in-depth investigation by registering an FIR.

Speed ​​Bike Race: Speed ​​bike race will be held for the first time in the country, to be organized in Greater Noida on 22-23 September

Along with this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating against Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his brother. An FIR was registered against both of them three years ago under the Money Laundering Act. Rameshwar also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Farrukhabad. He has recently been arrested in a gangster case and sent to jail. At the same time, the police is also looking for both his sons Pramod and Subodh to arrest them. Rameshwar Singh Yadav, a three-time MLA from Etah, is said to be close to SP’s Chief National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nd_JlZTp74I)