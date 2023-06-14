Dispute between Nigohi Nagar Panchayat President and BJP MLA over the chair, FIR against former MLA and Manoj Verma

Lucknow . In Shahjahanpur, an FIR was lodged against Nigohi Nagar Panchayat President Manoj Verma and his father and former MLA Roshanlal Verma for allegedly making a video of BJP MLA in Shahjahanpur and circulating it on social media by manipulating it to defame him. The police gave this information on Wednesday. The police is investigating the matter. A case has been registered by BJP MLA’s representative Ashutosh Singh against Nigohi Nagar Panchayat President Manoj Verma and his father Roshanlal Verma under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation) and provisions of the IT Act.

There was a dispute on June 12

BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha from Tilhar in Shahjahanpur had reached the Nigohi Nagar Panchayat office on June 12 around 12 noon to listen to the complaints of the people. There Manoj Verma told the MLA that he had no right to come there. He also used abusive language against the MLA and asked him to leave the office. In his complaint to the police, Singh said, “He also recorded a video of the MLA without his permission and broke it to malign his image.” Twisted.

charge of blasphemy

At the same time, Manoj Verma said in a letter to the Chief Minister that he was listening to public complaints in the Nagar Panchayat office, when the MLA came there and asked the people gathered there to leave the room. Manoj Verma alleged that Kushwaha then closed the door and asked him to get up from his chair so that he could sit on it “as per protocol”. She claimed that when she asked the staff to put a chair next to her, she became angry and “began uttering abusive words”.

There was no empty chair when the MLA came for inspection

Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer S Mishra said that when the MLA came for the inspection, there was no vacant chair and I asked the staff to place a chair next to the Speaker, which was done. Ahead of the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections, Roshanlal Verma resigned from the BJP along with former labor minister Swami Prasad Maurya, and both joined the Samajwadi Party. Roshanlal Verma won the 2017 elections on a BJP ticket from Tilhar assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district. In the 2022 assembly elections, he contested on SP ticket, but lost to BJP’s Kushwaha.