The recent portrayal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in the Gulf News’ demands a critical examination. The article, while highlighting the challenges facing Bangladesh, fails to acknowledge the broader context of the nation’s political and economic landscape. The author, Ashok Swain, known for his controversial views and political leanings, has a history that may color his perspective on South Asian politics.

Ashok’s background, including his revoked status as an “Overseas Indian” due to alleged support for extremist movements, raises questions about his objectivity in discussing regional politics. His endorsement of movements like Khalistan, his views on Kashmir and his support for the terror group Hamas as published in Qatari Al-Jazeera, suggest a pattern of supporting separatist and extremist ideologies. This background is relevant as it may influence his portrayal of political events in Bangladesh, potentially leading to a biased or skewed perspective.

Ashok, professor of peace and conflict research at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden, wrote on his Twitter about a separatist movement in India, “Why is the demand for Khalistan anti-national and unconstitutional”.

This Sweden-based India-born troll Ashok Swain is an extreme critic of India. Six months before the G20 Summit, the ‘professor’ had challenged the Modi government to host the G20 Summit in the “Muslim minority region, Kashmir”. Ashok appeared noticeably perturbed when India actually conducted the G20 Meeting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He wrote on his Twitter, “Holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir has the same effect as the abrogation of Article 370. It doesn’t make India’s position stronger as the Kashmir issue gets internationalized more, it just makes Modi’s Hindu supremacist vote bank happy.”

Fake News peddler and troll Ashok Swain this time authored Gulf News’ assertion about Bangladesh’s politics that the Awami League is engaged in the “systematic sidelining of opposition parties,” especially the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a tier-3 terror outfit noted by the US court of law, warrants a deeper analysis. This claim not only shows Ashok Swain’s inclination towards the ultra-Islamist party but also misinterprets the reasons behind the BNP’s diminished presence in the political arena.

Firstly, it’s crucial to recognize that the BNP’s reduced visibility and influence are significantly attributed to its own internal challenges. The party has faced numerous leadership crises, internal conflicts, and strategic missteps over the years.

BNP’s leaders are accused by India of their involvement in terror activities in India. Tarique Rahman, the vice president of the party is directly involved in the terror financing and terror activities against India.

In any democratic system, political parties vie for power and influence. This competition can sometimes be fierce and result in one party gaining a dominant position. However, interpreting this dominance as “systematic sidelining” is a misreading of standard political competition. The Awami League’s current prominence is a result of its electoral successes, which are themselves influenced by a multitude of factors including public support, policy successes, and effective political strategy.

The Gulf News article’s depiction of the arrests of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists as a “crackdown” by the ruling Awami League government warrants a deeper discussion. This portrayal simplifies a complex issue, potentially misleading readers about the nature of law enforcement and political dynamics in Bangladesh.

In any democratic society, the rule of law is paramount. Law enforcement agencies are tasked with upholding the law, irrespective of political affiliations. When BNP leaders and activists are arrested, it is imperative to consider the context of these arrests. Are they being detained for their political views, or are they suspected of violating specific laws? The distinction is crucial. Without evidence of the latter, labeling these actions as a political “crackdown” is a serious allegation that undermines the principle of innocent until proven guilty and the integrity of the judicial process.

Political activism, while a vital part of a healthy democracy, must operate within the legal framework. If members of any political party, including the BNP, engage in activities that contravene the law – such as inciting violence, disrupting public order, or other criminal acts – law enforcement intervention is justified and necessary.

The narrative that equates legal action against political figures with political suppression can be misleading. It’s a narrative often seen globally, where governments are accused of using law enforcement as a tool against political opponents. However, such accusations require substantial evidence. Without clear proof of the government directing arrests for political gain, these claims remain speculative and potentially damaging to the perception of the country’s legal and democratic processes.

The Gulf News article, while recognizing the “significant economic growth” achieved during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, also highlights an “increase in economic disparity”. This observation, though valid, requires a broader perspective to fully understand the context within which Bangladesh is operating.

Firstly, it’s crucial to acknowledge that economic disparity is a global challenge, not a phenomenon unique to Bangladesh. As countries develop, disparities often emerge or become more visible. This is a well-documented phase in the economic development of many nations, where rapid growth can initially lead to uneven distribution of wealth. However, this does not diminish the overall progress made. Bangladesh’s journey from a struggling economy to one of the fastest-growing in the world is a testament to its successful economic policies and resilience.

The Gulf News article’s omission of the Bangladeshi government’s efforts to mitigate these disparities is a significant oversight. Under Prime Minister Hasina’s leadership, the government has implemented various social welfare and development programs aimed at reducing inequality. These include:

Social Safety Nets: Bangladesh has an extensive range of social safety programs, including food security initiatives, cash transfers, and pension schemes, specifically targeting the most vulnerable segments of society. Education and Healthcare: Investment in education and healthcare, particularly in rural areas, has been a priority. These sectors are crucial for long-term equitable growth and have received significant attention from the government. Empowerment Programs: Programs focusing on women’s empowerment, such as microfinance and skill development initiatives, have been instrumental in promoting inclusive growth. These programs have not only helped reduce poverty but also contributed to the economic empowerment of women, a key factor in addressing inequality. Infrastructure Development: The government has also focused on infrastructure development, which is vital for balanced regional development. Improved connectivity and access to markets can help reduce rural-urban disparities. Support for Key Sectors: The government has supported sectors like agriculture and textiles, which employ large segments of the population, thereby ensuring that economic growth translates into broader employment opportunities.

While it’s important to recognize and address economic disparities, it’s equally important to view them within the larger context of overall national progress. Bangladesh’s economic growth under Prime Minister Hasina has lifted millions out of poverty, a significant achievement that should not be overshadowed by the challenges that accompany development.

Digital Security Act Cyber Security Act

The Gulf News article’s critique of the Digital Security Act for “stifling free speech” in Bangladesh is a point that merits a more detailed discussion, especially in light of recent legislative changes. The portrayal in the article lacks the necessary context and updates, particularly regarding the transition from the Digital Security Act to the Cyber Security Act of 2023. The Gulf News misled the readers by giving old and outdated information.

The government took a progressive step by replacing the Digital Security Act with the Cyber Security Act of 2023. This move demonstrates a responsiveness to public and international sentiment, a willingness to evolve laws in line with democratic principles and human rights. The new legislation aims to address the shortcomings of its predecessor, focusing more on cybersecurity while being mindful of the need to protect freedom of expression.

The Gulf News’ failure to acknowledge this significant legislative change is a critical oversight. By continuing to criticize the now-replaced Digital Security Act, the article seems to mislead its readers, painting the current government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an outdated and negative light. Gulf News should act responsibly while publishing anything to maintain its credibility. Otherwise, trolls like Ashok Swain may malign the image of a big news outlet eventually losing its overall credibility.

The Gulf News’ depiction of an impending “future of pluralism” crisis under what it perceives as a one-party rule in Bangladesh is an oversimplification of the country’s political reality.

Bangladesh’s political landscape is far from being monolithic or stagnant. It is a tapestry woven with diverse political opinions, regional dynamics, and a history of vibrant political engagement. The presence of multiple parties, active civil society groups, and a vocal media landscape are testaments to the country’s pluralistic nature. While the Awami League, under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, has been a dominant force, this does not equate to the absence of a healthy opposition or a vibrant political discourse. Political dominance in a democratic system is not unusual and should not be immediately equated with authoritarianism.

Sweden-based troll Ashok Swain authored Gulf News’ portrayal of the political situation in Bangladesh, while highlighting certain concerns, fails to adequately acknowledge the strides made under the current government.

The task of governing a nation as populous and multifaceted as Bangladesh is fraught with inherent challenges. These challenges, integral to the nation’s evolving political narrative, should not be hastily misconstrued as indicators of democratic regression. It is imperative to adopt a more nuanced perspective that not only scrutinizes the nation’s political shortcomings but also acknowledges its significant achievements and the intricate complexities entwined in its governance. The author of the Gulf News article, an infamous troll Ashok Swain, regrettably, falls short in this regard, offering a skewed portrayal that neglects the multifarious dimensions of Bangladesh’s political landscape. Such a one-dimensional critique does a disservice to the intricate realities of governing a diverse and dynamic nation like Bangladesh.