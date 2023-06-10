Distance from Patna to many areas of UP including Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj will be reduced, Govind Chak ROB will start soon

With the commissioning of the ROB constructed at Govind Chak railway crossing between Sonpur and Parmanandpur stations on Sonpur-Chhapra section, the connectivity of Chhapra-Hajipur four-lane and JP bridge will become easier. Not only this, the journey from Patna to Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj and Vaishali along with Deoria, Gorakhpur and Padrauna of UP will become easier. After the commencement of this ROB, vehicles going to Bajrang Chowk from Chhapra-Hajipur under-construction four-lane road will be able to enter the capital with the help of JP bridge in a very short time. This will reduce the pressure of vehicles on Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Passengers will take less than an hour to reach Chhapra from Patna, now it takes one and a half to two hours.

People from Dighwara, Sonpur, Dariyapur, Parsa, Chhapra Sadar, Maker etc. blocks of Saran will reach Govindchak via under-construction forelane, from where they will cross ROB and go directly to JP Setu. At present, passengers going to Patna via forelane have to cross Govindchak railway crossing from JP Setu via Bakarpur.

The cost of ROB is around Rs 383 crore.

The problem of jam often arises when the railway crossing is closed. When the ROB will start, the passengers coming from Patna side will directly reach the four lane with the help of ROB. Now it will take minutes to reach the four-lane road from Digha. Along with this, the distance of 16 km from Chitrasenpur to Rail Wheel Factory will also be covered in a very short time. Trains will not have to stop at Dhala Railway Station to reach Chhapra. According to sources, the cost of this approach road and ROB is around Rs 383 crore.

Changed design of Patna’s Karbigahia flyover, ramp will be built to get off the bridge and go to the new bypass

Traffic is already happening on 2.56 km approach road

The length of Sonpur approach of JP Setu is about 5.43 km. It has been prepared at a cost of about Rs 598 crore. Out of this, 2.56 km long approach road has already been completed at a cost of about Rs 215 crore and traffic has started on it. Now the ROB with new approach will be inaugurated in about 2.87 km length.

