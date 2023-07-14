Distribution of portfolios among the new ministers of Maharashtra, portfolios of many old ministers changed

Mumbai, July 14 (Hindustan). Departments have been divided among 9 ministers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra. Along with this, reshuffle has also been done in the departments of many ministers in the cabinet. Recently, Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the government by sidelining uncle Sharad Pawar, has got the very important department like finance and planning.

Similarly, NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal got Food and Supplies Department, Dhananjay Munde Agriculture, Dilip Walse Patil Cooperation, Hasan Mushrif Medical Education, Aditi Tatkare Women and Child Welfare, Dharmarao Atram Food and Drug Department, Anil Patil Help and Rehabilitation and Sanjay Bansod has been given the sports department.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar finalized the final list of ministerial portfolios and sent it to Governor Ramesh Bais for approval. According to the cabinet list announced today, Chief Minister Shinde holds General Administration, Urban Development, Information Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining and other portfolios, which have not been allocated to any minister. went.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will handle Home, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Profitable Sector Development, Energy, State Civil Services departments. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold the portfolio of Finance and Planning. Similarly Chhagan Bhujbal Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Diliprao Dattatreya Walse Patil Cooperative Department, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, Sudhir Satchidanand Mungantiwar Forest, Cultural Activities and Fisheries Department, Hasan Miyanlal Mushrif Medical Education and Special Assistance Department, Chandrakantdada Bachchu Patil Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit will handle Tribal Development Department.

Similarly, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Tourism Department to Girish Dattatreya Mahajan, Water Supply and Sanitation Department to Gulabrao Patil, Public Works (Public Works) Department to Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse, Soil and Water Conservation Department to Sanjay Dulichand Rathod, Dhananjay Panditrao Munde to Agriculture Department, Sureshbhau Dagdu Khade, Labor Department, Sandipan Asaram Bhumre Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture Department, Industry Department to Uday Ravindra Samant, Professor Tanaji Jaywant Sawant Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

Maharashtra Government Minister Ravindra Dattatreya Chavan to Public Works Department, Abdul Sattar to Minority Development Department, Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar to School Education and Marathi Language Department, Dharmarao Baba Bhagwantrao Atram to Food and Drug Administration Department, Atul Moreshwar Save to Housing, Other Backward and Bahujan Welfare Department, Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai State Excise Department, Smt Aditi Sunil Tatkare Women and Child Development Department, Sanjay Baburao Bansode Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Mangalprabhat Lodha Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department and Anil Patil Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Department has been entrusted with the responsibility.