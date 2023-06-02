District Magistrate angry on slow work of Jal Jeevan Mission in Aligarh, instructions on penalty on the company

Aligarh. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 55 liters of water supply is to be made available to each person per day under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019 to fulfill this goal. But the progress of work in Aligarh is slow. On which the DM has expressed displeasure and has given instructions to assess the penalty on the working company. Expressing his displeasure, the District Magistrate has said that it is regrettable that the company has not completed the targeted works. The Government of India has set a target of providing functional drinking water connections to every rural household by 2024.

Review meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission in Collectorate Auditorium

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh, during the review meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Collectorate Auditorium, expressed his dissatisfaction with the present work progress and said that the companies should not make excuses for the lax progress, but make an action plan how to complete the targeted work in the stipulated period. . He directed Assistant Engineer Jal Nigam Atul Tyagi to impose fines on the companies as per the contract. Assistant Engineer Jal Nigam Atul Tyagi said that work is being done in every house tap scheme by three companies PNC, JMC and Ion Exchange in the district. He told that one percent penalty is being assessed on ion exchange and JMC and 2 percent on PNC.

District Magistrate angry on slow work

During the review, Gaurav Sharma from PNC told that work has to be done on 418 DPRs covering 655 villages. So far 237 boring works have been done. 118 are left to be boring. According to the work progress so far, 84 villages were to be saturated, whereas only 51 villages have been saturated. Only 192 over head tanks could be built. On which the District Magistrate questioned that when 237 have become boring then why overhead tanks could not be built. In the review of pipeline laying, it was found that against 142 km per week, only 57 km of pipeline is being laid. Functional home tap connection work is also being done only 200 per week against 968. Expressing strong displeasure, the District Magistrate said that it is regrettable not to complete the targeted works by SWSM. Gaurav Sharma, who came from PNC, assured the District Magistrate that the monthly target would be met by expediting the work.

Instructions for submission of detailed report

Similarly, Gyan Prakash, who came from JMC, told that he was allotted 208 villages, work is in progress after preparing 152 DPRs. So far 78 borings have been done. He also had to work on 210 functional household tap connections per week. Against which only 190 are doing. Rajesh Sharma from Ion Exchange told that 155 DPRs were made for 206 villages. 136 boring work has been completed. 131 pumps have been commissioned. Against the target of 150 functional household tap connections, only 75 functional household tap connections are being provided. Assistant Engineer Jal Nigam Atul Tyagi said that against the target of 1006 functional household tap connections per week for the district collectively, only 500 are being worked on. The District Magistrate has instructed the Assistant Engineer to submit a detailed report.

