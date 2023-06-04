Disturbed by harassment, the main petitioner of Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case announced to leave the case

Lucknow. Jitendra Singh Bisen, one of the main litigants on the Hindu side, has announced that he and his family are withdrawing from all cases related to the Gyanvapi issue due to alleged “harassment”. His lawyer Shivam Gaur had recused from the cases earlier as well. Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen said in a statement issued in Varanasi on Saturday, “I and my family (wife Kiran Singh and niece Rakhi Singh) are committed to the country and religion.” Withdrawal from all Gyanvapi related lawsuits filed in various courts in the interest of , He alleged that since the filing of these cases, I and my family were being harassed. He was facing persecution for fighting this crusade. and felt humiliated. “In such a situation, due to limited strength and resources, I can no longer fight this battle for ‘Dharma’ and therefore I am leaving it.

Made the biggest mistake by starting this ‘crusade’

Jitendra Singh Bisen, one of the main litigants from the Hindu side, said, “Perhaps I made the biggest mistake in my life by starting this ‘crusade’. This society is only with those who mislead by playing gimmicks in the name of religion.” Bisen’s counsel, who had earlier dropped the case, said in a separate statement that due to lack of communication with the litigants, he is withdrawing from the Gyanvapi case, which he is fighting since 2021, and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, which he has decided to complete in 2022. I was picked up. He said that he has not received any fees after May 2022 for fighting these cases.

Rakhi parted ways

Five women litigants, including Bisen’s niece Rakhi Singh, had filed the original Shringar Gauri lawsuit in August 2021 seeking permission for daily worship of goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Rakhi, however, parted ways with the other women. In May 2022, differences surfaced between Bisen and lawyers for four other plaintiffs, including Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain. Bisen then announced his resignation as national convenor and national general secretary of the Hind Samrajya Party run by the Jain couple. Was.