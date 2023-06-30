Diwali holiday will now be available in New York schools too, Mayor Adams congratulated

Schools in New York City will be closed on Diwali, the festival of lights. While announcing this, the officials called it a victory for the residents of the city, including the Indian community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that he is proud that the state house and state senate have passed a bill to make New York City public schools a holiday for Diwali. We are confident that the governor will sign this bill into law, he said in a special announcement made from City Hall. It’s a victory, Adams said. It is not only a victory for the women and men of the Indian community and all the communities that celebrate Diwali, but it is a victory for New York.

Diwali will be holiday in public schools

From this year, there will be a Diwali holiday in the public schools of New York City. Jennifer Rajkumar, a member of the New York House of Representatives, said that for more than two decades, the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community has fought for this moment. Jennifer is the first Indian-American woman elected to the New York State House of Representatives. “Today, the mayor and I are proud to stand in front of the world and say that from now on, Diwali will always be a holiday in New York City schools,” he said. Jennifer said that Diwali holiday should be included in the law. Among community and migrant leaders, as well as city officials and lawmakers, Adams said New York City is constantly changing and welcoming communities from around the world.

expanding range of thinking

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said that declaring a Diwali holiday for school children in the city, more than keeping schools closed on Diwali, emphasizes that we are broadening our horizons, because we want them to celebrate Diwali. And going to tell about its history. “I’m excited for all the children, families and communities around New York City to learn more about the legacy and history of this festival,” Banks said.