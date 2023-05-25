Diwali will be a holiday in America, proposal presented in New York Assembly

New York, May 25 (Hindustan). Now Diwali will be a holiday in America too. It is starting from New York. A proposal to this effect has been introduced in the New York Assembly.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Hastie issued a statement confirming this and said that this is being done to recognize the rich and diverse culture of New York. He said that this proposal can be approved before the end of the assembly session to give holidays on Lunar New Year and Diwali. What will be the effect of this decision on the school calendar, discussions are on. The current session of the New York Assembly will continue till June 8. The proposal, named the Diwali Day Act, would make the Diwali holiday the 12th government holiday in New York. This will greatly benefit the community of Indian origin living in America and they will be able to celebrate the festival of Diwali well with their family and friends.

New York State Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar and Senator Joe Addabo have demanded that New York City schools be declared a holiday on Diwali. New York State Council Member Shekhar Krishnan and Councilwoman Linda Lee have also supported the proposal. It is worth mentioning that there was a demand for a government holiday on Diwali for a long time, which is going to be fulfilled soon.