DM of Gaya district imposed fine on CO of Bodhgaya, Barachatti, Mohanpur and Chandauti, know the whole matter

Went. DM Dr. Thiagarajan heard a total of 50 cases through video conferencing under the Public Grievance Redressal Rights Act, 2015 Second Appeal. Meanwhile, the CO and Revenue Officer (RO) of Bodh Gaya were absent during the hearing on the complaint related to the extortion case filed by Chandan Kumar Paswan, a resident of Bodh Gaya area. The DM took it seriously and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on both the officers.

Barachatti, Mohanpur and Chandauti CO fined

At the same time, Barachatti CO and RO were found absent during the hearing on the case related to encroachment-free government land by Bal Gangadhar, a resident of Barachatti area. DM imposed a fine of Rs 5000-5000 on both the officers.

The CO of Mohanpur was found absent during the hearing on the suit related to encroachment-free government land by Santosh Kumar Kesari, a resident of Mohanpur area. On this the DM imposed a fine of five thousand rupees on the Mohanpur CO.

During the hearing on the complaint related to encroachment freed by Fakkad Manjhi, a resident of Chandauti Anchal area, the DM found that the Chandauti CO has not made the land in question encroachment free. For this reason DM has imposed a fine of 5000.

DM gave instructions in many cases

During this, Surendra Yadav, a resident of Wazirganj area, filed a complaint regarding not getting the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The DM directed the Director DRDA to conduct an on-site inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, Vinod Sharma of Khijarsarai gave an application regarding non-payment of the work done with the amount of 15th Finance Commission. In this, the DM instructed BPRO Khijarsarai to ensure payment of the work done according to the MB.

Instructions to remove encroachment in 15 days

On the other hand, Raju Kumar, a resident of Godavari locality of Gaya city, filed a complaint regarding making the government land encroachment free. The DM had directed the Municipal Commissioner to provide the investigation report while examining the said land. In today’s hearing, the investigation report was submitted by the Municipal Commissioner. On this the DM directed the Chandauti CO to make the land in question encroachment free within 15 days.

