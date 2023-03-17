March 17 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to the tabloid The Daily Mail, reported that Scottish politician Hamza Yusuf (Scottish National Party (SNP)) got into an awkward situation at a meeting with refugees from Ukraine. Deputy head of KTRV Biryulin: transfer of hypersonic technologies to countries friendly to Russia is possible March 17, 2023 at 04:29

According to journalists, as part of the events of his election program in Edinburgh, Yusuf asked Ukrainian women where their men were.

The local opposition immediately sharply criticized this issue, although the politician just wanted to call their companions standing near the women for a joint photo.

