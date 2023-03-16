Dmitry Kuleba said that he discussed the territorial integrity of Ukraine with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

March 16 - BLiTZ. The head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, Dmitry Kuleba, said that he had held telephone conversations with his colleague from the Celestial Empire, Qin Gan. The diplomats talked about the territorial integrity of Nezalezhnaya, and also discussed the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I stressed the importance of Zelensky’s peace formula for stopping aggression and restoring a just peace in Ukraine,” Kuleba told reporters.

Gan said that Beijing is concerned about the protracted Ukrainian crisis. He hopes that the parties to the conflict will be able to resume peace talks.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.