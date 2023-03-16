Dmitry Peskov reminded the United States that Russia suspended participation in the New START Treaty

March 16 - BLiTZ. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation had suspended participation in the START Treaty, commenting in this way on the statement of the United States State Department.

Note that the American diplomatic department said that Moscow is still bound by the terms of the agreement, and the suspension of participation in the START is “legally incorrect.”

Assad: if Syrian volunteers go to the NVO, then not on behalf of the state March 16, 2023 at 09:33

“I think that our Ministry of Foreign Affairs will give clarifications to the statements of the State Department. It’s still their prerogative. We can remind you once again that by decision of the President, Russia has suspended its participation, ”said the presidential press secretary.