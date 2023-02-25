DNA: 15m deep sinkhole of unknown origin found near village in Konya province in Turkey

RIA “ News ”, reports that a funnel up to 15 meters deep and 100 meters in diameter has formed in the village of Karapinar in the Turkish province of Konya. The funnel appeared in the field.

The reasons for the appearance of the funnel are not yet known. Although local residents say that such a phenomenon is quite everyday for them.

Fetulla Arık, director of the crater research center at Konya University of Technology, told Anadolu News Agency that the crater has nothing to do with the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 and 20. More than 40,000 people died as a result of these earthquakes. Thousands of buildings were destroyed. Damage is estimated at around $90 billion.