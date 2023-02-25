News

DNA: 15m deep sinkhole of unknown origin found near village in Konya province in Turkey

By Desk Blitz
В турецкой провинции Конья найдена загадочная воронка глубиной 15 метром

February 24 – BLiTZ. RIA “News”, reports that a funnel up to 15 meters deep and 100 meters in diameter has formed in the village of Karapinar in the Turkish province of Konya. The funnel appeared in the field.

The reasons for the appearance of the funnel are not yet known. Although local residents say that such a phenomenon is quite everyday for them.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Presidents Putin and Erdogan discussed earthquakes in Turkey and conflict in Ukraine

February 24, 2023 at 08:10 pm

Fetulla Arık, director of the crater research center at Konya University of Technology, told Anadolu News Agency that the crater has nothing to do with the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 and 20. More than 40,000 people died as a result of these earthquakes. Thousands of buildings were destroyed. Damage is estimated at around $90 billion.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: